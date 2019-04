Share with friends













By Tiara Battle

VALDOSTA, Ga. – Of the seven cities chosen to be signature cities for the Sound the Alarm, Save a Life campaign, Valdosta is one of them.



The campaign is set to take place on this Saturday.



Red Cross of South Georgia, with this campaign, aims to install 175 smoke alarms in the surrounding neighborhoods – for free.



The campaign is projected to help 360 households.



Additional information can be provided by calling 229-242-7404