//Sheriff Deputy’s In-Car Cam Catches Meteor

ADEL, Ga. – A Cook County Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicle’s in-car camera captured a video of the meteor seen across southern skies on March 30, 2019.

During a routine traffic stop March 30 an in-car camera captured a meteor

On Sunday night at 11:53 pm, a Cook County Sheriff’s Deputy was performing a traffic stop on the southbound lanes of Interstate 75 around the 43 mile marker in the Sparks, Georgia area when the in-car camera of his patrol vehicle inadvertently caught the image of the meteor as it lit up the sky.

Cook County Sheriff Doug Hanks reviewed the video today and is releasing it to the public.



