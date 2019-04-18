//Schools Closing Tomorrow Anticipating Storms

Share with friends













LOWNDES – After consulting with Lowndes EMA and out of an abundance of caution, all Lowndes County Schools and system offices, and Valdosta City Schools and offices will be closed tomorrow, Friday, April 19.

Severe thunderstorms and high winds are expected in our area. The most significant portion of the storms are expected to arrive between 8 and 11 am, with scattered thunderstorms throughout the day.

As always, the safety of our students and employees is our top priority. Stay Safe!

Thomas, Cook, Baker, Mitchell, Berrien, Highland Christian Academy, and Lanier County Schools are also closing.



