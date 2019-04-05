//“Poochie” Sentenced on Cocaine Charges

Share with friends













VALDOSTA — A Valdosta man, Henry “Poochie” Austin II, 49, was sentenced to 125 months in prison Wednesday in federal court on cocaine charges, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Austin will also be required to undergo six years of supervised release.

Following a three-day trial in October in the Valdosta federal court, Austin was convicted of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine and cocaine base, a non-processed form of cocaine.

Austin was indicted by a grand jury in May.

Evidence revealed a cocaine and crack cocaine distribution circuit stretching from Atlanta to South Georgia, including Tifton, Valdosta, Omega, Hahira, Adel, Moultrie, Northem Florida and other nearby communities, the justice department said.

Austin and 18 co-conspirators, all of whom had pleaded guilty and been sentenced, distributed hundreds of kilograms of cocaine sold as powder and manufactured into crack cocaine, averaging between 10 to 15 kilograms of cocaine per week, according to the justice department.

“A dangerous drug ring moving hundreds of kilos of cocaine across our state is ended, and all involved have now faced the consequences of their crimes,” said Charles “Charlie” Peeler, the United States Attorney for the Middle District. “l want to thank our law enforcement partners who are tracking down and stopping these illegal and deadly drug networks from causing more harm in our communities.”

This investigation was carried out by the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office, the Tift County Sheriff’s Office, the Cook County Sheriff’s Office, the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Drug Enforcement Administration.