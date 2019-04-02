//Pinevale Inducts First Class of Junior Beta Students

Share with friends













Valdosta – Pinevale Elementary recently inducted its first Junior BETA Club members last month.

Junior BETA is part of the National BETA Club which recognizes and honors students that show exemplary effort and achievement and great character, as well as cultivate the ideals of service and leadership.

Pinevale Jr. BETA sponsors, which are Mrs. Kayla Brown, Ms. Victoria Crews, and Mrs. Tiffany Johnson-Lewis, were proud to induct 27 students. Pinevale’s members have plans to fulfill our motto which is, “Let us lead by serving other!” They are planning a Penny War to raise money for Relay for Life.