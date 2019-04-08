//Network Your Way to a Better Future at SBA Event

Share with friends













Raising awareness of the local resources available to entrepreneurs

VALDOSTA, Ga. – The U.S. Small Business Administration’s Region IV Office and the Valdosta State University Office of the President are hosting a Rural Strong-South Georgia kickoff event to introduce attendees to local small business resources, on April 11.

This event is open to all entrepreneurs- whether a start-up or an existing small business ready to take the step to the next level. Registration is required as space is limited.

Rural Strong is a statewide economic development initiative that includes multiple resources for entrepreneurs ranging from loan programs, counseling programs, assistance in government contracting, exporting, and much more.

Anyone interested in starting or growing their small business should register for this event.

WHAT: Rural Strong-South Georgia Kickoff Free & Open to the Public

WHEN: Thursday, April 11, 2019 from 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm

WHERE: Valdosta State University

STEAM Center

1302 N. Patterson Street

Valdosta, GA 31601

To Register: Either click here or visit www.sba.gov/ga

WHO: Anyone interested in starting, growing, or expanding their small business or interested in learning more about SBA & USDA programs & services

WHY: To establish rural sustainability and economic growth for generations