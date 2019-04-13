//Meeting Discusses Valdosta Sewage Spills

Share with friends













VALDOSTA, Ga. – Several counties are have had enough of he Valdosta sewage spills.

On Wednesday, April 10, 12 counties were represented from across North Florida gathered at a Valdosta meeting to discuss ongoing sewage spills at wastewater treatment plants.

The counties formed a task force at the end of 2018 with the goal of putting these spills to a stop, WCTV reported. This meeting was its first opportunity for all stakeholders to sit at the same table to discuss these solutions.

Members of the task force say sewage spills in Valdosta continue to be a risk to public health and the local economy for communities downstream.

“[The Suwannee River] is the one single resource that binds all 12 counties together, so we’re very concerned about the quality and image of the Suwannee River and its tributaries,” said Scott Koons, Executive Director of the North Central Florida Regional Planning Council.

During the meeting, Valdosta officials explained recent improvements and investments the city has made to the sewer system, like manhole rehabilitation and lift station upgrades.