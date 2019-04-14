//Man Sentenced for Sexual Battery, Enticing Child

Share with friends













CLINCH CO, Ga. – Charlie Ben Curry, Jr., age 50, pleaded guilty to enticing a child for indecent purposes and to sexual battery against a person under 16 years of age in Clinch County.

The sentence handed down was for 30 years with the first eight to be served in the Georgia prison system. Curry pleaded guilty to the charges stemming from his sexual contact with a 14-year-old girl. If Curry completes his prison sentence, then he will spend the remainder of his life on probation including sex offender registration and sex offender probation conditions.

Curry will also be banished for the full term of his sentence from 10 south Georgia counties including Clinch, Atkinson, Lanier, Cook and Berrien. Curry was sentenced by Chief Superior Court Judge Howard McClain.

“The things this man has done are inexcusable and I am proud we have been able to secure a lengthy prison sentence and his complete banishment from our community,” remarked District Attorney Dick Perryman. “It is a top priority of my office to prosecute people who harm children. I am grateful for the hard work and effort from my staff including Assistant District Attorney Annika Register. I must also commend the work of the Homerville Police Department. While the innocence lost at the hands of this man can never be recovered, I am pleased with the outcome of this case.”