//Man Found On Valdosta Road Dies

Share with friends













VALDOSTA, GA – The Lowndes County Coroner’s Office is investigating the death of Michael Antonio Brown, 35.

According to Lowndes County Coroner Austin Fiveash, Brown died Monday night.

Witnesses reportedly called EMS around 8 p.m. after seeing Brown on the side of the road asking for help.

Fiveash said EMS took Brown to SGMC ER where he was pronounced dead.

The GBI crime lab has scheduled an autopsy Wednesday.

The Lowndes County Coroner’s Office is encouraging anyone who may have any information on Brown’s death to call (229) 375-6597.