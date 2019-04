Share with friends













VALDOSTA – Maceo Horne Learning Center Honor Roll for the 3rd nine weeks has been announced.

Honor Roll for the 3rd Nine Weeks :

Hezekiah Alexander, Anaje’a Bateman, Jasity Cooper, Tylia Debro, Aliyah Freeman, Shacoria James, Zaniayah King, Aja King, Briana Lewis, Jalen Pickett, India Thomas, Alicia Washington, TaiMia Williams