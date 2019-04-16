//Lovelady Pleads Guilty in Name of Bloods

Share with friends













HOMERVILLE, Ga. – Damian Terrell Lovelady, age 27, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault, possession of narcotics with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and violating Georgia’s gang statute.

At the Clinch County Courthouse, Lovelady pleaded guilty to the charges and admitted to committing the crimes in the name of his criminal street gang, the Bloods.

Chief Superior Court Judge Howard McClain presided over the plea and sentenced Lovelady to 30 years with the first eight years to be served in the Georgia state prison system. Upon his release from prison, Lovelady will be banished from the counties of Clinch, Atkinson, Berrien, Cook and Lanier for the entire term of his sentence. Lovelady will also be subject to search by law enforcement at any time, will be subject to curfew and will be barred from being around other gang members.

“I’m proud of this conviction and glad that we were able to send this dangerous man off,” remarked District Attorney Dick Perryman. “Lovelady committed crimes in the name of his gang and he will now serve eight years in prison for his actions. I hope this will serve as a reminder to others out there that my office will continue aggressive prosecution of violent crimes, drug dealers and criminal street gangs in our circuit. The Clinch County Sheriff’s Office did a great job in this matter, and we could not have secured this plea if it were not for their skillful investigation. I am especially proud of the hard work that Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Smith put into this case.”