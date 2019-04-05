//Local Artists Sought for Downtown Mural Project

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta Public Art Advisory Committee along with the Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts and Valdosta Main Street invite artists to submit their conceptual designs to be considered for a public downtown mural project. The project will be a 2D public art wall mural to be displayed on the north side wall of the 136 N. Ashley Street building (situated at the corner of N. Ashley Street and Central Avenue).

Selected artists will have the opportunity to kick off Downtown Valdosta’s First Friday celebration during a ceremony and reveal on June 7th.

The proposal should include the design which should not exceed 48 x 17 feet. All submissions must be submitted on or before Wednesday, April 17. The selected artist will be notified by May 1st.

The mural will provide a beautiful visual for downtown visitors and significant exposure for the artist. The artist will oversee the fabrication of the public art. Selected artist(s) will be responsible for providing all paints, supplies and equipment.

“Valdosta Main Street is thrilled to be working with the PAAC to bring more public art to downtown. We look forward to many more art projects that will bring additional vibrancy to the heart of the City Central Art District,” said Ellen Hill, Valdosta Main Street Director.

The PAAC would like to acknowledge Mr. T.C. Brown, owner of the building, for allowing the committee the opportunity to display public art in the City Center Arts District.

The theme of the artwork is open, however, since this is a public art project, and artists are asked to keep the design family friendly. Designs that are too mature in nature or convey a political overtone will not be accepted. The deadline to apply is April 17, 2019, by 5 p.m. There is no artist fee. You may submit your designs and proposal to the Valdosta Main Street Office located at the City Hall Annex, 300 N. Lee Street, Valdosta, Georgia (M-F 8 a.m.-5 p.m.).

More information and an application form are available at http://valdostamainstreet.com/activities/. If you have any questions please contact Sarah Lowe at sarahgelabertlowe@gmail.com.