//LHS Designated Military Flagship School

LOWNDES – Lowndes High School is proud to announce that we have been designated a Military Flagship School by the Georgia Department of Education. LHS is one only six schools in the state to receive this honor.

On Thursday, May 2, State School Superintendent Richard Woods will be at LHS along with other state and local officials and leadership from Moody Air Force Base to recognize this accomplishment.

LHS is extending an invitation to all military families (active duty or retired) to join them for the Military Flagship Ceremony on Thursday, May 2, at 2:00 pm in the LHS Gymnasium, to be recognized and shown appreciation for their dedicated service.

A reception will follow in the cafeteria.