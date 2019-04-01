//Latest Valdosta Prison Inmate to Die Raises Questions

Share with friends













VALDOSTA, GA – Georgia Department of Corrections’ Office of Professional Standards agents are investigating the death of inmate Kealy Williams as a suspected homicide.

Williams’ death is the most recent of a long line of deaths inside Valdosta State Prison over the last several years.

Williams, who was serving a life sentence for murder originally in Fulton County, was pronounced dead by EMS at 9:20 p.m. on March 30 from what agents suspect is the result of injuries from a fight with a fellow inmate.

Joshua Roman died on August 8, 2018 from injuries received during an altercation with another inmate, on the heels of a July 14, 2018 death of Herman Galeno who was found dead in his cell at Valdosta State Prison.

According to a post from WALB, on June 19, 2018 David Cordova was found unresponsive in his cell at VSP.

On April 23, 2018 the Dept. of Corrections said Joseph Pagen died in a suspected homicide.

On March 16, 2018 the Dept. of Corrections said Benjamin Snyder died as a result of injuries he received during a fight with another inmate.

During 2016 and 2017, a total of seven inmates died at Valdosta State Prison.



