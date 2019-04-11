//HMS Archery Team Shows EMS Love
Local News
April 11, 2019

HMS Archery Team Shows EMS Love

HAHIRA, Ga. – Hahira Middle School’s Archery Team stopped by to thank South Georgia Medical Center EMS for their service to the community.

Valdosta Today wants to recognize such a thoughtful gesture these students extended to first responders.

