Local NewsApril 11, 2019 HMS Archery Team Shows EMS Love Share with friends HAHIRA, Ga. – Hahira Middle School's Archery Team stopped by to thank South Georgia Medical Center EMS for their service to the community. Valdosta Today wants to recognize such a thoughtful gesture these students extended to first responders.