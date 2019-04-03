//GSP Post 31 Report for March

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – According to Sergeant First Class Jeff Culpepper, Post #31 Valdosta Troopers investigated 144 traffic crashes, resulting in 92 injuries and NO fatalities during the month of March, 2019.

SFC Culpepper said that during the month of March, Post #31 Troopers stopped 1,262vehicles resulting in: 804 citations, 1,241 warnings, 17 D.U.I. arrests, 99 SeatbeltViolation citations, 27 Child Restraint Violation citations, 352 Speeding citations, and 71 Distracted Driving citations.

SFC Culpepper reminds motorists to refrain from distracted driving. Distractions of any kind increase the chance of a collision. A phone call or text message is not worth the risk; put the phone down and stay focused on the road. You must be legally parked, not just stopped, to hold or support your phone.

SFC Culpepper reminds drivers to plan ahead for Spring Break Traffic. Give yourself more time due to Georgia’s highways will be congested more than usual. Remember, WEAR YOUR SEAT BELT, BUCKLE YOUR KIDS UP, DO NOT SPEED, and DO NOT DRIVE IMPAIRED.