//Google Enables Buses in Irwin Co. with Wi-Fi

IRWIN CO., GA – Google has launched Wi-Fi enabled buses they call “Rolling Study Halls” with Gov. Brian Kemp and other state lawmakers last Thursday, WALB reported.

Irwin County students will be able to complete homework assignments on their way to and from school with “Rolling Study Hall” initiative thanks to Google.

Gov. Brian Kemp and other state leaders spoke with students about the new initiative. Kemp said it is important to bring that to rural Georgia, as many people don’t have internet or technology to get their work done.

Irwin is the first Georgia county to have the Google pilot, and one of 16 counties in the nation.

There will be four buses equipped with Wi-fi, aiding students who travel 55 to 75 minutes from school to help them complete their homework.

The program will include laptops and other devices in order for students to succeed.

State Senator Tyler Harper and Google representatives said rural broadband capabilities is a big struggle for students at home, so they want to address those needs with this project.



