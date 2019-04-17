Share with friends













LOWNDES – Eight Lowndes High School FBLA members attended the Georgia FBLA State Leadership Conference in Atlanta, Georgia at the Hyatt Regency Hotel recently.

Ten members took online tests before the conference under the supervision of Mr. John Newton, CTAE Director. Kylee Creasy performed during the conference in the Public Speaking event. She made it to the final rounds and placed 8th in the state.

Kenna Fussell and Jared Lawlor did not attend the conference but competed via pre-conference, online testing. Jared placed 9th in Computer Problem Solving. Kenna placed fourth in Political Science earning advancement to the FBLA-PBL National Conference this summer in San Antonio, Texas. She also placed fifth in Health Care Administration.

Ms. Hezekiah, Adviser and her sister, Ms. Shanika Hezekiah, Chaperone accompanied members to this conference.