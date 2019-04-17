//Free Help with Medicaid Enrollment

Share with friends













LAKELAND, Ga. – The SGMC Lanier Campus in partnership with Med Assist is hosting a free Medicaid enrollment drive to help area residents apply for Medicaid benefits. Medicaid provides health coverage to millions of Americans, including eligible low-income adults, children, pregnant women, elderly adults and people with disabilities.

According to Amy Griffin with the Lanier Family Connection, the Medicaid application process is complex and confusing to many. For that reason, the hospital and other agencies are working together to bring experts to Lanier County to help potential enrollees understand and complete the application process.

The event will take place on Wednesday, April 24 from 2 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Magnolia Café on the SGMC Lanier Campus, 116 W. Thigpen Ave. No registration is necessary. Individuals will be seen on a first-come basis. For more information, contact SGMC at 229-259-4421.

To see if you qualify for Medicaid benefits, you will need to bring your photo ID, proof of income for the past three months, and medical bills received within the last 3 months with dates of service.

Once Medicaid enrollment is completed, individuals will have coverage for services including doctor visits, hospital and emergency room services, prescriptions, labs and X-rays, mental health care, rehabilitation services and more.

“We are pleased to have the vast community partnerships and collaboration needed to host events like these,” said Geoff Hardy, Lanier Campus Administrator. “We have the potential to change lives in Lanier and surrounding counties.”