//Fred’s Closing Local Stores

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – Regional retailer Fred’s last Thursday said it would close 159 stores in 13 states as the more than 70-year-old discount chain seeks to avoid joining the growing list of defunct merchants, according to CBS.

Locally, Fred’s in Adel, Quitman and Thomasville will be closing.

The 557-store chain said it expects to close under-performing stores by the end of May, and is exploring options that often include a restructuring or potential sale. (See the full list of stores holding liquidation sales here.) The company’s 398 other stores will remain open.