//Firefighter Appreciation Luncheon for VFD

On Thursday, April 4, Georgia Arson Control along with Georgia’s Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner, Jim Beck, sponsored a Firefighter Appreciation lunch for the Valdosta Fire Department. The luncheon was held at the City Hall Annex.

According to Beck, this is the 4th year they have sponsored the Firefighter Appreciation luncheon to say, “thank you for what you do.”

Recently, the Georgia Department of Insurance started a campaign called ‘Firefighter Friday’ for firefighters who exemplify leadership and service to the community. During the month of March, Chief Freddie Broome was honored by the department for his work with the Georgia Firefighters Burn Foundation. In February, Chief Broome had the departments trailer that collects cans for the foundation moved to a busier intersection to increase awareness of the program.

“I always love to come out and say thank you to the firefighters. The Georgia Arson Control Board changed our mission to ‘standing up for first responders’ and ‘save a firefighters life’ because we want everyone to go home at the end of their shift,” said Beck. “Firefighters are special people as they are people who run to danger when every instinct says to run from it. You all are my heroes.”

During the April 4 luncheon, Beck presented a proclamation to Chief Broome honoring him for his leadership. Beck also gifted two firefighter bibles to Chief Broome and Lowndes County Fire Chief Ashley Tye.

“At the end of the day, all the accolades mentioned on this proclamation, none of them would have been possible without the men and women of the Valdosta Fire Department. Our firefighters provide constant support and commitment to making VFD a ‘Department Without Limits’.

For more information about Georgia Arson Control, please visit https://georgiaarsoncontrol.org/.