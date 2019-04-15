Share with friends













VALDOSTA – Valdosta City Hall Annex will host the Fatherhood Conversation on Wednesday, April 17th.

The services offered during this event will include driver’ license reinstatement, child support services, GED enrollment, job training, job search/placement, volunteer work opportunities and support order modification.

This event is open to the public and refreshments will be provided.

It will be on Wednesday, April 17th from 6 P.M.-7 P.M. at the Valdosta City Hall Annex located at 300 North Lee Street.