//Exit 29 Bridge Removal Rescheduled

Share with friends













HAHIRA, Ga. – Removal of the old Exit 29/SR 122 bridge over Interstate 75 north in Lowndes County has been rescheduled.



Northbound traffic will begin narrowing to two lanes at 9 p.m. Tuesday, April 30. All northbound lanes will close at 10 p.m. at the Exit 29 off ramp and are expected to reopen at 6 a.m. Wednesday, May 1. Drivers should expect lane reductions well before they reach the off ramp. Traffic will detour at the ramp, cross SR 122 and reenter the interstate. Law enforcement will be on site. Traffic will still be able to use the new overpass during demolition.



Bridge contractor Southern Concrete Construction Co. Inc. removed the portion of the bridge over southbound lanes earlier this week. Rain prevented demolition over northbound lanes. The old bridge is being removed for construction of additional lanes of the new overpass. Part of the new overpass opened April 17.



Construction is a $49.5 million Georgia Department of Transportation project to reconstruct the outdated interchanges of Exit 29 and Exit 22/US 41/North Valdosta Road.