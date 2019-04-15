//Easter Egg Hunt for Downtown Valdosta Begins

Share with friends













VALDOSTA, Ga. – From Monday, April 15 to April 19, Valdosta Main Street will be hosting an Easter Egg Hunt.



Clues will be posted everyday at 10 a.m. on the Valdosta Main Street Facebook page.



Once the daily egg is found, it can be taken to The Flower Gallery to claim a prize.



The first egg was found outside of Western Auto downtown. She picked up $50 is Downtown Dollars.