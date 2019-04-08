//Doc Gets 6 Years for Pill Mill

Share with friends













VALDOSTA, Ga. (AP) – A physician who operated clinics in Valdosta and Columbus is heading to federal prison for illegally prescribing opioids.

A U.S. District Court judge sentenced Dr. Vinod Shah, 69, to six years in prison after he pleaded guilty to conspiracy to illegally dispersing drugs.

U.S. Attorney Charles Peeler said seven other defendants who worked at the same clinics were sentenced in December. A news release from Peeler’s office said the clinics made more than $2 million selling thousands of opioid prescriptions for cash.