//DHS to Host “Fatherhood: A Celebration”

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – The Georgia Department of Human Services on Saturday, April 27 will host an event to celebrate and support fathers of the Valdosta community.“Fatherhood: A Celebration” will provide parents an opportunity to celebrate the roles fathers play in a child’s life while also learning about unique resources available to unemployed or underemployed fathers with child support orders.

The event is designed for the whole family to enjoy and will have free food, giveaway items, live entertainment and other kid-friendly activities.

There will also be a job fair and information sessions on the Department’s Fatherhood program, which helps fathers who are unemployed or underemployed get the skills they need to find jobs paying above minimum wage, so they can meet their child support obligations.