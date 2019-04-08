//DAISY Nurse Joins Patient on Honor Walk

Share with friends













VALDOSTA, Ga. – John Green, Registered Nurse at South Georgia Medical Center, received The DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses for April. The award is part of the international DAISY Foundation, a program developed to recognize the superhuman efforts nurses perform every day.

Green was recently assigned to care for a patient who was an organ donor. On the night of the scheduled organ procurement Green was scheduled to be off from work with prior out-of-town arrangements. The patient’s family had requested Green be there for their loved one’s honor walk as Green had spent countless hours supporting them and caring for the patient. Green went beyond the call of duty and rearranged his vacation so that he could be there for the family. Green came in that night, around midnight, dressed in a shirt and tie, and escorted the patient, along with his family, to the operating room.

According to the nomination, “John went above and beyond to ensure that a grieving family knew their decision to donate life was truly a gift.” According to Green, “I did what I thought was right, and it was emotional for me as well. I learned a lesson that night that no matter what, you can take the time to make a difference in a situation.” He continued, “Changing my plans was well worth it when the patient’s wife saw me and her face lit up, perhaps easing her burden just a bit.”

Green has been with SGMC for two and a half years and is a graduate of Wiregrass Georgia Technical College.

SGMC continues to ask patients and fellow employees to honor nurses they feel go above and beyond in their actions and care. Nominations are reviewed by a committee based on criteria that include compassion, teamwork, leadership, attitude, and skills and knowledge.

DAISY awards are presented monthly in front of the nurse’s colleagues, physicians, patients, and visitors. Each honoree receives a certificate commending her or him for being an “Extraordinary Nurse” and a beautiful sculpture called A Healer’s Touch, hand-carved by artists of the Shona Tribe in Africa. Recipients also receive a bouquet of daisies donated by local flower shops. To nominate a nurse for the DAISY award, visit www.sgmc.org/DAISYAward. April is National Organ Donation Awareness Month. SGMC has joined with LifeLink of Georgia in a national campaign to encourage people to register to become organ donors. A single donor could save eight lives and positively impact hundreds more. To register to become an organ, eye, and tissue donor, visit DonateLifeGeorgia.org.



PHOTO: South Georgia Medical Center DAISY Committee members present SGMC registers nurse John Greene with the April DAISY Award for excellent nursing.