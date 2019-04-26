//D.A.’s Office Gets 10 Years for Berrien Man

Share with friends













BERRIEN – Joshua Glenn Davis, age 29, from Nashville, will be serving the next 10 years in the custody and control of the Georgia Department of Corrections.

District Attorney Dick Perryman’s Office asked the Court to revoke the probation of Davis because of new charges he received.

The latest charged levied against Davis was Possession of Methamphetamine with the Intent to Distribute.

Davis was already on probation for multiple felony drug cases.

Most recently, Willacoochee Police Department caught Davis with a large amount of methamphetamine during a traffic stop.

Davis entered a guilty plea to the Atkinson County charge and had his Berrien County probation revoked.

“We are pleased with the outcome of this case. Joshua Glenn Davis is a danger to our community in the distribution of dangerous drugs in this area,” D.A, Perryman remarked. “Davis has also proven that he does not intend to follow the rules set out in his probation. At first glance, it is sad to see someone be sent to prison for 10 years on drug charges. However, Davis earned every bit of what he has been sentenced to by the Court. This is not a case of an addict caught using, or a case where this is a first offense, but this is someone repeatedly involved in manufacturing and distributing meth in our community. I am proud of the work done by law enforcement and my staff, especially ADA Annika Register.”