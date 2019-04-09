//Court of Appeals to Hear Oral Arguments in Cook

Share with friends













The Court of Appeals visit is to celebrate Cook County’s 100th Anniversary.

The appellate courts have never heard oral arguments in Cook County in its 100-year history. This will be such a remarkable event that it will not only provide possible legal precedent for years to come but also serve as a learning tool for our young people who will be present to hear the arguments.

The Centennial Committee has arranged for 50 students from Cook County High and Middle School who are in the PACES Program to attend the Oral Arguments. The Centennial Committee is also encouraging members of the community to attend the Oral Arguments.

The Court of Appeals will hear three cases while in Cook County. Melody Ailsworth ET AL v. Beverly Ann Craft ET AL (A19A0914), National Indemnity Co. v. John Wayne Lariscy, III ET AL (A19A0847), and Susan Lowe v. The State of Georgia (A19A1095).