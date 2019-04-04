//Court of Appeals to Hear Oral Arguments in Cook Co.

Share with friends













ADEL, Ga. – Cook County Probate Judge Chase Daughtrey and Chief Superior Court Judge Howard McClain announced that the Georgia Court of Appeals will hear Oral Arguments in Adel next Wednesday, April 10 at the Cook County Courthouse.

Historic Cook County Courthouse





The Court of Appeals visit is to celebrate Cook County’s 100th Anniversary.



“The appellate courts have never heard oral arguments in Cook County in its 100-year history. This will be such a remarkable event that it will not only provide possible legal precedent for years to come but also serve as a learning tool for our young people who will be present to hear the arguments.” stated Daughtrey.



The Centennial Committee has arranged for 50 students from Cook County High and Middle School who are in the PACES Program to attend the Oral Arguments. The Centennial Committee is also encouraging members of the community to attend the Oral Arguments. The Court of Appeals will hear three cases while in Cook County. Melody Ailsworth ET AL v. Beverly Ann Craft ET AL (A19A0914), National Indemnity Co. v. John Wayne Lariscy, III ET AL (A19A0847), and Susan Lowe v. The State of Georgia (A19A1095). Briefs on each case are available at the probate court and local Bailiffs will have copies available for all those who attend.

If you are planning to attend the Court of Appeals Event at the courthouse, please know you will be required to go through security and certain items will be prohibited in the courtroom such as bags, purses, cell phones, etc. Oral Arguments begin at 9:30 AM.

While in Cook County, the Court of Appeals will take part in a dinner with the Alapaha Bar Association and a luncheon with the Centennial Committee.