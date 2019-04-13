//Cook Co. Football Icon Sentenced

Share with friends













ADEL, Ga. – On Thursday. April 12, 2019, Cook County football icon Kenny Tippins was sentenced to 12 years in federal prison and three years supervised release in an Albany federal court.

Tippins, 52, who graduated from Cook High School in 1985, started playing football as a boy on the Blackhawks team and kept playing as a standout Hornet linebacker throughout his high school career and into college.

Tippins went on to play for the Dallas Cowboys and the Atlanta Falcons but succumbed to an injury and moved back to his hometown of Adel, Georgia.

Tippins pleaded guilty to one count of possession of cocaine with intent to distribute on January 23, 2019.