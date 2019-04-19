//Child Killed, Another Injured in Friday Storm

Share with friends













WOODVILLE, Fla. (WCTV) — The Leon County Sheriff’s Office says an 8-year-old girl was killed and a 12-year-old boy was injured when a tree fell on a home in Woodville this morning.

LCSO spokesman Dave Teems says it happened in the 11700 block of Old Woodville Highway off Ace High Stables Road as severe weather was moving through the area.

Both children were rushed to the hospital but the little girl passed away from her injuries.

LCSO says the boy suffered non life-threatening injuries and is currently with family.

LCSO Victim Advocates are assisting the family who is asking for privacy at this time.

Leon County Emergency Management Director Kevin Peters says there are also reports of trees down on two homes along Woodville Highway. Peters did not release any more details. He says his team will be visiting the area later this afternoon to assess the damage.

SOURCE: WCTV