BROOKS CO., GA – Vietnam Veteran Richard Conklin, 79, lost his home this past Friday during the storm.

Conklin and his daughter were sitting at their dining room table when a rotten tree fell into their mobile home, WALB reported.

Most of the house was destroyed but Conklin reportedly was able to salvage some of his most prized possessions.

The Brooks County Fire Department suggested to the public that any rotten trees should be cut down before another storm hits following the incident.