//BREAKING: Tift High on Lockdown Due to Bomb Threat

TIFTON, GA – A bomb threat was called in to Tift County High School, according to Jonathan Judy, chief technology and innovation officer.

WALB reports that the threat was called in at 10:50 a.m.

The high school was evacuated and placed on lockdown, according to Judy.

Law enforcement is on the scene and searching the campus.

Tift Co. schools posted on their Facebook page this morning

“Student safety is our biggest concern right now,” Judy said. “We’re asking parents to stay off campus at this time and let law enforcement do their job.”

This is a developing story.