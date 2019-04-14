Local NewsApril 14, 2019 BREAKING: Prom Night Shooting Share with friends ADEL, Ga. – On Saturday, April 13, a shooting occurred in Cook County at a prom-related party. There were injuries but no official report has been released. This is a developing story. Related posts Gov. Kemp to Speak at…South Braces for Weekend StormsMeeting Discusses Valdosta Sewage SpillsFeds Bust Back Brace ScammersCook Co. Football Icon Sentenced50th Man to Be Executed…GA Hands-Free Law Proving EffectiveVPD: Watch Out for Social…Like Father, Like DaughterHMS Archery Team Shows EMS…