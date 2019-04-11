//AUDITION AT RASCALS: Kix Country Looking for New Star DJ!

Share with friends













LAKE PARK, Ga. – The Kix Country DJ Search presented by Rascal’s Bar & Grill IS ON!!!

99.5 Kix Country is looking for our next big on-air star to join The Kix Crew. Pre-register to participate in one of the two General Competitions using the form below, then join us live at Rascal’s for the events. Up to 5 contestants will be selected during each General Competition to move on to the Finals. Be sure to invite your family and friends to watch the fun and cheer you on!

3 Rounds Of Competition

Round 1) General Competition – Thursday, April 11 – 7-9pm

Round 2) General Competition – Thursday, April 18 – 7-9pm

Round 3) Finals Competition – Thursday, April 21 – 7-9pm

Current Kix Crew members and special guests will serve as judges for the competitions. The top performing competitor in the Finals will win a paid on-air position with 99.5 Kix Country!* Do you have what it takes to be the next on-air personality with The Kix Crew? PROVE IT!!! Register online at mykixcountry.com or click here.