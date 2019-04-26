//Accused Murderer Given $500k Bond

Share with friends













COOK CO – District Attorney Dick Perryman represented the State of Georgia in a bond hearing held this week in Cook County regarding alleged murderer Anthony Jerome Williams.

Williams is accused of murdering his wife, Kimberly Williams, and hiding her body in a trash can in Adel.

Williams is charged with two counts of murder, one count of aggravated assault and one count of concealing the death of another.

Kimberly Williams was an employee of the Cook County Sheriff’s Office at the time of her murder.

Williams’ attorney, Circuit Public Defender Janice Prince, argued for a bond for Williams citing his lack of a criminal history and ties to the community as reasons for a reduced bond amount.

District Attorney Dick Perryman argued against allowing Williams to bond out citing multiple reasons, including the brutal nature of the crime and Williams’ alleged lies and attempts to mislead law enforcement.

DA Perryman asked that the Court set Williams’ bond at $500,000 cash only.

Superior Court Judge Clay Tomlinson set Williams’ bond at $500,000 and allowed that to be cash, property or bondsman.

If Williams makes his bond, he will also be subject to an ankle monitor and home confinement.