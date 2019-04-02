//﻿Valdosta Celebrates Georgia Cities Week 2019

Share with friends













Variety of events planned to celebrate city life

VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta will celebrate Georgia Cities Week, April 21-27, with a variety of events throughout the week. The theme this year is “True Colors,” which spotlights Valdosta’s important role in creating community gathering spaces and driving economic development. The week also provides opportunities to show appreciation to our residents, public servants and city employees who serve the community year-round.

“We are proud of our city,” said Mayor John Gayle. “Georgia Cities Week provides the perfect setting to be reminded of the positive steps we have taken and to invite our citizens to play an active role in the betterment of our community.”

Under the leadership of the Georgia Municipal Association, this marks the 20th year Georgia Cities Week has been celebrated across the state. Valdosta’s celebration will kick off a few days earlier to include events that are traditionally a part of the week long observance. Local events will include:

Saturday | April 20

People Places and Things – Valdosta True Colors Social Media Photo Campaign Kickoff

Community members are encouraged to take photos of people, places, and things that make Valdosta great! Share your photos on social media using the hashtag #LoveWhereYouLive

Monday | April 22

Customer Appreciation Day

Customers may browse city information on display at the Customer Service Center, from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m., while enjoying some complimentary refreshments. The Customer Service Center is located at 102 N. Lee Street.

Valdosta Click ‘N Fix Lunch & Learn

Discover how to play a more active role in our community through the efficient use of the Valdosta Click ‘N Fix mobile app. This workshop will take place at the Turner Center for the Arts from 12-1 p.m. Reserve seat by calling 229-259-3548. Only 30 seats available

Tuesday | April 23

City Blood Drive

Give the gift of life at the American Red Cross City Blood Drive, from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., in the Valdosta City Hall Annex Multi-Purpose Room.

Thursday | April 25

City Employee Appreciation Luncheon

City officials will serve lunch, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., to city employees at John W. Saunders Memorial Park to show their appreciation for the work city employees do year-round.

City Council Meeting/Announcement of “If I Were Mayor” Essay Contest Winners

Mayor John Gayle will announce the 1st, 2nd and 3rd place winners of the “If I Were Mayor” sixth-grade essay contest at the City Council meeting, among other city business. The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m., at Valdosta City Hall, located at 216 E. Central Avenue.

Friday | April 26

Job Shadow Day

Students from Valdosta High School Advancements via Individual Determination (AVID) program will job shadow city department heads and give presentations to the Mayor, City Council members, and staff at a luncheon. The event will take place from 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

Saturday | April 27

Sound the Alarm, Save a Life Red Cross Volunteer Event

Valdosta has been selected to be a signature city for the annual Sound the Alarm, Save a Life campaign. Valdosta is one of seven cities in the state to be chosen by the Red Cross Division Disaster Services Team. As part of the nationwide campaign, free smoke alarms will be installed in local neighborhoods. Red Cross of South Georgia hopes to install 175 alarms and reach 360 households. Volunteers will be needed to assist with creating escape plans for families while alarms are being installed. Members of the Red Cross, Valdosta Fire Department, and Lowndes County Fire Rescue will visit homes Saturday, April 27, to offer smoke alarms. The Volunteer area of focus extends from Park Avenue down Forrest Street. Breakfast and lunch will be provided for volunteers. For additional details about volunteering and sponsorships, call 229-242-7404.

Outdoor Family Movie Night

Bring the family to watch “Zootopia,” beginning at 6:30 p.m., on Valley Street behind the Historic Courthouse. Admission is free, and concessions may be purchased on site. Bring lawn chairs or blankets. For questions please contact Rachel Thrasher with Valdosta Main Street at 229-259-3577. See you downtown!

VPD Open Testing

The Valdosta Police Department will host an Open Testing for those interested in pursuing a career in law enforcement, on Saturday. April 27, from 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m., in the Valdosta City Hall Multi-Purpose Room (located at 300 N. Lee Street.

Georgia Cities Week is sponsored by the City of Valdosta and the Georgia Municipal Association to showcase and celebrate cities and the many services they provide.

For more information about Georgia Cities Week activities or Valdosta city services, contact Public Information Officer Ashlyn Becton at 229-259-3548 or visit www.valdostacity.com. Residents are also encouraged to sign up for the weekly E-news blast and to follow the events on the city’s Facebook, Twitter or YouTube sites.