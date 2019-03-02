//Wiregrass Scholarship Signing Day

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – Students on the Valdosta Campus of Wiregrass Georgia Technical College learned at a special Scholarship Signing Day event, that their hard work is paying off.

Thanks to the generous donation of friends and supporters of the college, five students were awarded scholarships that will help pay for tuition, fees, books, and/or supplies needed for their programs.

Wiregrass President Dr. Tina K. Anderson congratulated these students on their successes at a special scholarship signing ceremony.

“Celebrating our students’ successes is always an exciting time,” shared Dr. Anderson. “Each one has career goals and thanks to our college supporters, these students are able to remove financial obstacles to achieve those goals.”

Those receiving scholarships at the ceremony were: Kimyetta Palmer (Advanced Patient Care) awarded the Adel-Cook Chamber of Commerce Scholarship, Kiesha Jones (Barbering) received the Carolyn Zeigler Memorial Scholarship, Janice Sheffield (Culinary Arts) received the Kevin DeMarcus Acree Scholarship, Dennis Chaves (Associate of Science in Nursing) was awarded the Kiwanis Club of Adel Scholarship, and Andrea Jacobsen (Accounting) received the Marion H. Massee Scholarship. These scholarships were merit based; applicants had to complete an application and provide letters of support.

Dr. Tina K. Anderson awards Kimyetta Palmer, Advanced Patient Care, receives her scholarship certificate.

If you or your business would like to support students through scholarships, please contact Crissy Staley, Executive Director of Fundraising with the Wiregrass Foundation South.

Staley can be reached at Crissy.staley@wiregrass.edu or by calling 229-333-2124. Wiregrass will soon begin accepting new students for Summer Semester classes. Full-term classes begin May 15 and Summer Express (8 weeks) begins May 28.

Each campus of Wiregrass will host a Free Application Day on March 21. Those who apply in person on that day will have their application fee waived. Summer Semester would be a great time to start on the required core classes.

Visit www.wiregrass.edu to learn more about the programs Wiregrass offers.

PHOTO: Janie Sheffield, Culinary Arts; Dennis Chaves, Associate of Science in Nursing; and Andrea Jacobsen, Accounting as Wiregrass President Dr. Tina K. Anderson looks on as students sign scholarships. Not pictured is Kesisha Jones, Barbering program.