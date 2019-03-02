//Wiregrass’ RN Program Top-Ranked in GA

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – According to the Registered Nursing.org website, the Associate of Science in Nursing (RN) program at Wiregrass Georgia Technical College has been named the number one program in the state of Georgia.

This ranking is among all colleges, universities and technical colleges. The ranking was based on the students’ National Council Licensure Exam (NCLEX-RN) pass rates.

According to the Registered Nursing.org site “We have ranked the top 20 nursing schools in Georgia by analyzing current and historical NCLEX-RN “pass rates,” meaning the percentage of graduates who passed the exam out of the total 53 RN programs currently offered in the state.

Programs reviewed included schools that offer an Associate in Nursing (ADN/ASN), BSN, or Direct-Entry MSN Degree.”

Dr. Darlene Ridley, RN, MSN, CNE, Wiregrass’ Director of Nursing, has taught since the program began in January of 2014.

“The nursing program at Wiregrass Georgia Technical College prepares students throughout the duration of the program. We want our students to achieve success on the National Council Licensure Exam (NCLEX-RN) and to perform proficiently as a competent and safe professional registered nurse. In order to achieve success, students are required to demonstrate competency with clinical skills, drug calculation, and on the HESI final exam each semester,” shared Dr. Ridley.

Dr. Tina K. Anderson, Wiregrass Tech President, shared, “The ASN faculty truly care about the students and are continuously striving to improve the program. Students can be confident that when they successfully complete the program they are prepared to pass the NCLEX-RN. Wiregrass is extremely proud of the faculty, graduates and students. This ranking is further validation of the hard work they put in day after day.”

The RN program has a job placement rate of 100 percent with graduates working in many area hospitals, doctor’s offices, and nursing facilities.

Eli Metts, BSN, RN, CCRN, graduated from Wiregrass in 2017 with his Associate of Science Degree in Nursing. He is a Registered Nurse in the Invasive Cardiology Unit at South Georgia Medical Center Dasher Heart Center.

“I am so glad I chose Wiregrass to pursue my nursing education,” Metts said. “Having been in the field for close to two years now, I know that I was more than prepared when I joined the ranks of registered nurses in my community. I learned all the practical skills at Wiregrass that serve me in my job role today. The hands-on experience I garnered as a student from Wiregrass made me feel confident and comfortable when I entered the workforce. To my mind, there is no better choice for prospective nurses when they are deciding on where to pursue their degree.”

While at Wiregrass Metts represented the college as the 2017 GOAL Winner and was a state finalist. Since graduation he has completed his Bachelors of Science in Nursing and is currently pursuing his masters as a Nurse Practitioner.

The RN program is one of the competitive admissions programs at the college and welcomes new students into the program each Spring Semester.

Students can apply for the program after completing required courses and the HESI.

PHOTO: Wiregrass is honored to share that the college’s Associate of Science in Nursing (RN) program has been named the top RN program in the State of Georgia.