//Wiregrass Ranks Among Top Online Community Colleges

VALDOSTA, GA – Wiregrass Georgia Technical College has been recognized as one of the 2019 Best Online Community Colleges in Georgia by SR Education Group.

Wiregrass is ranked number six in the state among community colleges.

The SR Education Group is a leading education research publisher founded in 2004.

Each community college highlighted on the rankings list received a score based on several important factors including retention rate, graduation rate, and percentage of online enrollment data from the Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System (IPEDS). The number of online associate degrees offered was collected from school websites and considered in the ranking score as well. All ranked schools scored 70 percent or higher.

During the current 2018-2019 school-year, 33 percent of Wiregrass students are taking at least one online class. Programs Wiregrass offers online include: Accounting, Business Management, Business Technology, and Fire Science Technology (all offered as either Degree or Diploma level). The Business Technology Diploma offers the Business Administration Assistant Specialization completely online. The Technical Certificates of Credit offered online are: Child Development Specialist, Early Childhood Program Administration, Fire Officer I, Fire Officer II, GaTAPP Early Childhood Education Precertification, Quality Assurance Professional, Quality Assurance Specialist, and Technical Specialist. Wiregrass also offers many core classes online such as English and Math.

“Online courses at Wiregrass Tech were the best fit for me since I work 45-plus hours a week and maintain a family life,” Kelli Douglas, who works full-time and is enrolled in the online Business Management Degree program, said. “I am able to take almost all of my classes fully online. The ARC (Advising and Retention Center) staff are the best, they are willing to help in any way they can to get you in the right classes when you need them.”

Students can apply now for Wiregrass’ Summer Semester full-term or Summer Express term, which is only 8 weeks long.

Classes for full-term begin May 15 and Summer Express classes start May 28. For those who are interested in a tour of the campus or to apply, please visit wiregrass.edu.

Wiregrass’ RN program has also been ranked #1 in the State of Georgia according to Registered Nursing.org. To see the online rankings visit, https://www.guidetoonlineschools.com/best-online-community-colleges/georgia.