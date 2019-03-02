//Westside Student, Teacher Applauded

Share with friends













LOWNDES CO, Ga. – Westside Elementary School second grade student, Colbie Brown, was visited by BridgeBuilder Education & Investments co-founders, Amanda and DeWayne Johnson, who congratulated Brown for her fourth-place eggs, which they purchased at the Lowndes County 69th annual Ham and Egg Show.

Brown says that she has about 30 chickens at home, and takes pride in helping take care of the chicks inside her teacher, Stephanie Peterson’s, classroom.



Peterson represented Brown by displaying her eggs at the Ham and Egg Show auction.



During the Johnsons’ school visit, Peterson, who is also one of Lowndes County Schools 2018-2019 Teachers of the Year, gave the couple a tour of the school’s outdoor chicken coop, garden, and gazebo built to attract monarch butterflies.



Thanks to Peterson, the BridgeBuilder Education company is now a Community Partner In Education with Westside Elementary.