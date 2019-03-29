//VSU’s Chen Named Research Fellow for SHAPE America

Share with friends













VALDOSTA — Dr. Han Chen, associate professor of kinesiology and physical education at Valdosta State University, was recently selected as a research fellow for SHAPE (Society of Health and Physical Educators) America.

Fellow status within the organization is reserved for members who have made significant and sustained contributions to scholarship and related service in the areas of health and physical education. Chen was chosen for his extensive research and numerous publications on various health issues, including exercise psychology and school-age children’s physical activity and health.

“Dr. Chen consistently maintains high levels of vigor and productivity in his research, and he is a great asset to VSU and to the field of health and physical education,” said Dr. Sonya Sanderson, interim head of the Department of Kinesiology and Physical Education.

Chen’s research interests include behavioral aspects of physical activity; psychosocial variables and physical activity; and strategies and intervention in improving physical activity and health-related fitness. He has published numerous peer-reviewed articles and presented at more than a dozen professional conferences across the United States and in China. He serves as a reviewer for six professional journals and is an editorial board member of the Journal of Teaching, Research, and Media in Kinesiology. He is also serving on the executive council of the International Chinese Society for Physical Activities and Health for the 2018-2019 term.

“This distinction means a lot,” Chen said. “It encourages me to keep doing the research I am doing. Scholars like us need to design effective strategies to help improve children and adolescents’ health, and that’s what motivates me.”

Chen has been recognized in the past for his scholarly research and review, receiving the “Measurement in Physical Education and Exercise Science” Reviewer of the Year title from SHAPE America in 2018 for reviewing the most scholarly articles for the journal from September 2016 to September 2017. In 2018, he also received the Award of Excellent Research of Early Career from the International Chinese Society for Physical Activities and Health.

SHAPE America is the nation’s largest membership organization of health and physical education professionals. It provides programs and resources to support health and physical educators at every level and works to make a positive impact on school health and physical education through state and national advocacy efforts.

