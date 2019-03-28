//VSU Presents Opera After Dark April 11

Share with friends













VALDOSTA — Valdosta State University Opera will present Opera After Dark: That’s Amore at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 11, in the University Center Magnolia Room. Tickets are $50 for adults and $40 for students.

Guests will enjoy Italian-themed heavy hors d’oeuvres prepared by Covington’s Dining and Catering and performances of love-and-romance-themed vocal music by VSU Opera students.

Dr. Tamara Hardesty, VSU Opera director, will serve as music and stage director for Opera After Dark: That’s Amore. Dr. Carol Mikkelsen, professor emerita of music, will serve as assistant music director. Angela Duncan will serve as the accompanist.

Tickets for Opera After Dark: That’s Amore may be purchased by calling the VSU College of the Arts Outreach office at (229) 333-2150 between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

Seating is limited. The deadline to purchase tickets is 5 p.m. on Monday, April 8.

Opera After Dark: That’s Amore will benefit VSU Opera’s production of Engelbert Humperkinck’s “Hansel and Gretel,” which will make its way to the Whitehead Auditorium stage in January 2020. This dark take on the beloved Brothers Grimm fairy tale will entertain audiences of all ages as the brother and sister duo battle the ravenous witch.