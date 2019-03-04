//VPD Police Academy 2019 Looking for Candidates

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Police Department is seeking talented men and women to join their ranks. The Valdosta Police Department is currently hiring for police officer positions. VPD is hosting an open testing session for anyone interested in becoming a police officer.

If you meet the requirements below, bring your identification and $15.00 cash (for a scoring fee) to the City Hall Annex Building, located at 300 N. Lee Street, Valdosta, GA, on March 23, 2019, at 8:30 a.m. Testing begins at 9 a.m.

Those already Peace Officer certified in Georgia or any other state are exempt from this testing. Contact Captain Kari Williams at 229-293-3099 or kwilliams@valdostacity.com for an application.

Pay and Benefits:

Starting Salary – $38,099.25-$40,099.25

Partial (plus $1,000.00) and Full College (plus $2,000.00) Incentive Pay added to starting salary, if applicable

Holidays: 8 ½ Holidays a year

Vacation: 104 hours of vacation time earned every year

Sick Leave: 104 hours of sick time earned every year

Medical, Dental and Life Insurance: The city offers medical, dental and life insurance coverage. Employees pay a percentage of the medical premium.

A free clinic is available to employees and their family members who are covered under the city insurance plan.

All uniforms and equipment are provided.

Officers are assigned cars to take home and they may operate their assigned vehicles while off-duty, provided that such use occurs in the city limits and does not exceed 300 miles a month.

Anyone, not peace officer certified will be sent to the regional police academy at no expense and will be paid full salary upon hire prior to the academy.

Minimum Requirements:

At least 21 years of age

A United States Citizen

No felony convictions according to O.C.G.A. 35-8-8

No family violence-related convictions according to O.C.G.A. 19-13-1

At least a minimum of a High School Diploma or GED

A valid Driver’s License

Hiring Process:

Applicants who pass the initial test are then required to complete a detailed supplemental application and take a standardized test for entrance to the Police Academy. The next stage in seeking employment is an interview with the Chief of Police or designee and a written examination. Applicants who have a favorable interview are then scheduled for a polygraph exam, followed by a physical agility test, and a conditional job offer. An offer of employment is proceeded by a psychological test, final interview with the Chief of Police or designee, physical exam, drug screen, and final employment offer by the Human Resource Director and City Manager.

Accepted applicants will be required to enter into a training agreement. Georgia POST Certified Law Enforcement Officers are encouraged to apply.

Career Opportunities within the department include:

-Patrol

-Traffic Unit

-Power Squad

-K9

-Tactical Operations Unit (TOU)

-Detective (Person’s Crime Unit, Burglary Unit, Property Crimes Unit, Narcotics)

-Crime Scene Technician (CST)

-School Resource Officer (SRO)

-Hostage Negotiation Unit

-Field Training Officer (FTO)

-Promotional opportunities (ranks of Sergeant, Lieutenant, Captain, and Commander)

The City of Valdosta offers a competitive salary with excellent benefits package. The City is an Equal Opportunity Employer and an E-Verify employer.