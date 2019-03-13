//VPD Catches Thief in the Act

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – On March 12, 2019 at approximately 10:17 pm, E-911 received a request for police service in the 1400 block of North Saint Augustine Road.

The caller stated that he witnessed an unknown subject illegally enter an automobile in an attempt to steal.

The caller advised that this occurred while on the private property of an apartment complex.

Valdosta Police Department officers responded to the scene and made contact with the complainant.

After receiving a detailed physical description of the subject, multiple officers began searching the area and within minutes located a subject matching the exact description.

Identified as Leonard Shuman, 19, of Ray City, GA, the offender was found sitting in a vehicle that “didn’t belong to him,” according to a VPD report.

As the investigation progressed, Shuman was found to have stolen property on his person that had been reported stolen out of two different vehicles in the area.

Shuman was taken in custody and transported to the Lowndes County Jail without incident. Warrant applications were presented to the Magistrate Court of Lowndes County and were signed on Shuman for two felony counts of Theft By Entering Auto.

“The Valdosta Police Department is grateful to the citizen for seeing illegal activity and immediately requesting law enforcement assistance,” stated VPD Lt. Adam Bembry. “Also, the efforts of the responding uniformed officers are recognized as well.”