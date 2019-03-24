//VMS Math Team Heading to State

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Middle School Math Team competed in the 2019 Georgia MathCounts competition on Friday, February 22nd at Mathis City Auditorium. There were over one hundred students who participated from local schools around the area.

Valdosta Middle School had two students to score in the top ten: Riley Diaz and Jahlan Julian. Jahlan Julian also received a special award for being the second top scorer overall. Both students moved on to the state competition held at Georgia Tech on March 18, 2019. The VMS Math Team is coached by 8th grade teacher, Mr. Jeffrey Mole, and academic coach, Miss Latashia Gosier. Congratulations to the VMS Math Team on a job well done.

Pictured left to right: Riley Diaz, Bill Kent from Innovate Engineering Solutions, and Jahlan Julian