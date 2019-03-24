//VECA Scholars Attend Grand Bay Wetland Ed. Ctr

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – VECA scholars explored the natural environment and the organisms that interact in the unique ecosystem located at Grand Bay Wetland Education Center here in Valdosta. This field trip connected with 7th grade standard S7L4 and 9th grade standard SB5; the interdependence of all organisms on each other and their environments. Scholars were able to conduct test in the wetlands using a variety of tools and equipment as well as interact with nature.

Andre Mason (7th grade) stated, “The thing that I loved the most is when we saw the big alligator. Also, when we took the 1/2 mile walk along the boardwalk.”

Jhoana Peralta (9th grade) stated, “Going to Grand Bay was a very interesting experience. It was nice that we could go see how different plants and animals all interact with each other and the activities also helped us learn some interesting information.”

VECA scholars had a great adventure catching wildlife in their natural habitats and investigating throughout the area. Thank you Grand Bay Wetland Education Center for making this a wonderful learning experience.