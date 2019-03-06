//Valdosta Native Selects U.S. Navy Ship

Share with friends













MILLINGTON, TN– Navy Midshipman Kaleb Johnson, from Valdosta, Georgia, participated in the 2019 spring Naval Reserve Officer Training Corps (NROTC) ship selection draft as a future member of the Surface Warfare Officer (SWO) community.

More than 40 midshipmen from NROTC units around the country chose to serve as surface warfare officers. Each selecting midshipmen are ranked according to their grade point average, aptitude scores and physical fitness.



“NROTC has taught me how to effectively multitask and delegate responsibilities,” said Johnson. “Along with this knowledge I’ve learned the importance of trusting, but verifying. The main benefit I’ve gained from my experience here is knowing how to get along with people from various backgrounds, and just learning the people I work with in general.”



According to their rankings, each midshipman provided a preference of ship or homeport to the junior officer detailer at the Navy Personnel Command in Millington, Tennessee. If these preferences were available, they were assigned as requested.



“For myself, the ship selection process means that I’ve finally made it to commissioning and that all my hard work is soon to pay off,” said Johnson.



Johnson, a 2015 Lincoln High School graduate, has selected to serve aboard USS Germantown. Johnson is majoring in homeland security and emergency management at Savannah State University. Upon graduation, he will receive a commission as a Navy Ensign and report aboard Germantown as a surface warfare officer.



Commissioned in 1986, Germantown is a Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship homeported in Sasebo, Japan. These ships transport and launch amphibious craft and vehicles with their crews and embarked personnel in amphibious assault operations.



“I’m most looking forward to meeting my division and getting acquainted to the wardroom,” said Johnson.



The midshipmen’s ship selection is not only a major personal milestone but also an important day for the ships in the fleet. Not only do the midshipmen choose where they are going to start their Navy career, but the ship they choose will also gain a motivated, eager, young officer to help lead and improve an already great team, according to Navy officials.



“NROTC units across the country instill essential warfighting fundamentals, professional core competencies, and ethics required in a Navy or Marine Corps officer,” said Rear Adm. Mike Bernacchi, Commander, Naval Service Training Command, which includes the NROTC Program. “I am enormously proud of our graduating midshipman for completing this demanding program, and look forward to them joining the fleet.”



“I hope I am able to bring empathy, understanding and being approachable when I report to the ship,” added Johnson.