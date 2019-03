Share with friends













VALDOSTA – The VCS district level Helen Ruffin Reading Bowl was held January 26th.

VMS won 1st place and went on to compete in the Regional level HRRB held February 9th at Valdosta University. Congratulations Cats!

Team members pictured left to right:

Back row: Timari Albritton, Tiwa Salami, Johnathan Roberts

Front row: Myles Simpson, Morganna Donathan, Owen Coggins, Aiden Diaz, Riley Diaz, Rebecca Lancaster, Gwyneth Steel